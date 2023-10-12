Do we know the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 11 release date?

The explosive scandal now known to everyone as “Scandoval” propelled Vanderpump Rules to new viewership heights. While viewers got to see the immediate fallout of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair develop on-camera in the season 10 finale and reunion, fans have been eagerly awaiting the 11th season to see the long-term effects of the scandal on the friend group.

Unfortunately, Bravo has not shared a release date for season 11, which recently wrapped filming. However, executive producer Alex Baskin revealed in a July 2023 interview that it likely wouldn’t premiere until early 2024. Baskin was asked by The Hollywood Reporter, “Because of your shooting schedule, the show likely won’t be back on the air until 2024. Does it pain you to not be striking while the iron is hot?”

He replied, “I have mixed feelings. I’d love to take advantage of the moment, but it’s really intense to make these shows. The people involved, both in front of and behind the camera, need a little bit of time. You just can’t be making and airing the show all the time. In six months, we’ll drop a new season,” he shared. “It’s good to make the audience miss you a little bit.”

The break from Vanderpump Rules is likely to be a positive in the long run for the show as there has been a lot of content from several of its stars throughout filming. Lala Kent and Scheana Shay have frequently shared updates about filming on their podcasts and Amazon Live streams, and both said that it was a really difficult season to film. Meanwhile, Ariana Madix is currently appearing on Dancing With the Stars while Tom Sandoval is starring in season 2 of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which was filmed earlier this year.

There’s also been a lot of hints about filming itself, with several paparazzi shots combined with cast members’ interviews giving a good glimpse into some of the season’s storylines. In July 2023, exes Madix and Sandoval were seen filming together at SUR’s weekly See You Next Tuesday event, DJed by VPR’s very own James Kennedy. Photos shared by E! News showed both Madix and Sandoval entering the venue, although it’s unclear if they interacted on camera. A week later, most of the cast flew to Lake Tahoe for a cast trip, with Shay and Kent showing several videos of their time out of the city.

While most of the 11th season will likely focus on the fractured group’s new dynamics after Scandoval, it will be done without Leviss, who announced this summer that she wouldn’t be back for filming. The former beauty pageant competitor announced in August 2023 on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast that she wouldn’t be back on reality TV, describing it as “emotional abuse.”