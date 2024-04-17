mariko anna sawai shogun
Image via Hulu
Category:
TV

Does Mariko die in ‘Shogun?’

What happened to Mariko-sama in the penultimate episode?
Image of Jonathan Wright
Jonathan Wright
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 06:14 am

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Shogun episode 9, “Crimson Sky”

Recommended Videos

Today’s penultimate episode of Shogun was packed to the rafters with intense character moments and surprise plot twists, so we’re giving you a breakdown of everything that happened to John Blackthorne and Lady Mariko.

With Toranaga-sama’s party reaching Castle Osaka, we finally learned the truth about Mariko’s secret mission. The interpreter challenged Lord Ishido’s incarceration of nobility by announcing that she’s leaving Castle Osaka tomorrow on Toranaga’s orders. Ishido says she can’t do so without a formal review, but Mariko insists she must obey as her liege lord commands.

The next day, Mariko and her guard face down Ishido’s men and kill a band of bushi before reinforcements arrive. While Ishido’s men don’t hurt Mariko, she announces her will to perform seppuku (ritualistic suicide) at sunset tomorrow. As this will disgrace Castle Osaka and all the samurai in it, it leaves Ishido with no choice but to give the party permission to leave.

Ishido doesn’t give up on trying to stop Toranaga’s subterfuge and the final moments of “Crimson Sky” end on a grim note, leaving the fate of Mariko somewhat ambiguous.

Did Mariko die on Shogun?

shogun john blackthorne mariko
Photo via Hulu

While Ishido stopped Mariko from performing seppuku at the last moment, that did not hold him from scheming further. At nightfall, Ishido tasks Yabushige with killing the samurai guarding Toranaga’s compound, telling him it’s the only way of getting back in his good graces. Yabushige then opens the way for a band of shinobi (ninja assassins) and allows them to infiltrate the castle.

Mariko and Blackthorne are woken up from a night of intimate passion when three of the shinobi attack their quarters. Mariko kills one, while Blackthorne dispatches the other two with his pistol. The two then regroup with the survivors and try to make their way out of the castle. Despite fighting their way through several more shinobi, Mariko and John are trapped in a storehouse, whereupon they hear their assailants trying to light a fuse.

Understanding that the shinobi are trying to blow up the door, Blackthorne tries to barricade it with a cupboard, but Lady Mariko decides to sacrifice herself in an act of defiance. In her final moments, Mariko steps up to the door and shields the rest of the group with her body. As John begs her to get away, the door explodes inward and the episode comes to a close.

It’s safe to presume that Lady Mariko is dead. And the next time we see John Blackthorne in the Shogun finale, he too will be out for Ishido’s blood.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Who is Francesca Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton?’
Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Who is Francesca Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton?’
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How many episodes of Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’ are there?
baby reindeer richard gadd netflix
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
How many episodes of Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’ are there?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Disney Plus just unveiled the X-Men’s secret weapon that could single-handedly fix the mess made by ‘The Marvels’
Brie Larson as Carol Danvers in The Marvels/Deathbird in X-Men 97
Category: Marvel
Marvel
News
News
TV
TV
Disney Plus just unveiled the X-Men’s secret weapon that could single-handedly fix the mess made by ‘The Marvels’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 17, 2024
Read Article The 10 best ‘Killing Eve’ episodes, ranked
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
The 10 best ‘Killing Eve’ episodes, ranked
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 17, 2024
Read Article All ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ English dub cast
Jeon So-nee as Jeong Su-in in Netflix's Parasyte: The Grey.
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
All ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ English dub cast
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who is Francesca Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton?’
Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Who is Francesca Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton?’
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How many episodes of Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’ are there?
baby reindeer richard gadd netflix
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
How many episodes of Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’ are there?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Disney Plus just unveiled the X-Men’s secret weapon that could single-handedly fix the mess made by ‘The Marvels’
Brie Larson as Carol Danvers in The Marvels/Deathbird in X-Men 97
Category: Marvel
Marvel
News
News
TV
TV
Disney Plus just unveiled the X-Men’s secret weapon that could single-handedly fix the mess made by ‘The Marvels’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 17, 2024
Read Article The 10 best ‘Killing Eve’ episodes, ranked
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
The 10 best ‘Killing Eve’ episodes, ranked
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 17, 2024
Read Article All ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ English dub cast
Jeon So-nee as Jeong Su-in in Netflix's Parasyte: The Grey.
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
All ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ English dub cast
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 17, 2024
Author
Jonathan Wright
Jonathan is a religious consumer of movies, TV shows, video games, and speculative fiction. And when he isn't doing that, he likes to write about them. He can get particularly worked up when talking about 'The Lord of the Rings' or 'A Song of Ice and Fire' or any work of high fantasy, come to think of it.