Watch: Don Mancini Teases Chucky TV Series With New Script Reveal Video

Chucky is back… almost.

Child’s Play creator Don Mancini is helming Syfy’s upcoming Chucky TV series and, this April Fool’s Day, he’s given fans a new tease at the show by revealing the first page of the script for the premiere episode. The filmmaker took to Twitter today to promote Syfy’s Child’s Play marathon, sharing a short video that unveils the title of the series opener. It’s called “Death By Misadventure” and is written and directed by Mancini himself.

“This is no April Fools’ joke,” Mancini wrote in his tweet. “#CHUCKY the series is officially in production and coming to @USA_Network and @SYFY this fall. If you can’t wait that long…catch the Chucky movie marathon airing ALL DAY today on SYFY!”

This is no April Fools’ joke. #CHUCKY the series is officially in production and coming to @USA_Network and @SYFY this fall. If you can’t wait that long…catch the Chucky movie marathon airing ALL DAY today on SYFY! pic.twitter.com/GXhBN4TPvH — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) April 1, 2021

Mancini serves as co-showrunner on Chucky alongside Channel Zero’s Nick Antosca, while Brad Dourif is reprising his role as the voice of the killer doll, with Jennifer Tilly also back as Tiffany, Chucky’s bride. What’s more, Fiona Dourif has been confirmed to be returning as Nica Pierce, the heroine of the last two Chucky movies. Final Destination‘s Devon Sawa, meanwhile, is joining the franchise, though his part is being kept under wraps.

Chucky is a continuation of the seven-film saga but also promises to restore the premise to its factory settings somewhat. As per the official synopsis: “After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets.” Fans can also expect the show to dive into the previously untold story of Charles Lee Ray’s childhood, exploring how he became a murderer in the first place.

Like Mancini says, expect the eight-part first season of Chucky to air on both USA and Syfy sometime this fall. In the meantime, you can still catch some of the latter network’s Child’s Play marathon, playing throughout April 1st.