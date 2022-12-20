It’s been 14 years since the last Indiana Jones movie came out in theaters, and all eyes are currently on the fifth movie and the untitled Disney Plus series. Unfortunately, while there is hype to see our favorite stars return and reprise their roles, this may not be the case for the upcoming web series.

Film director, James Mangold, confirmed to a fan on Twitter that neither Harrison Ford nor Phoebe Waller-Bridge would make an appearance in the upcoming Indiana Jones series on Disney Plus. He also clarified some of the confusion and misunderstandings that fans might have due to the various reports made about the series and the upcoming film.

In addition to this reply, Mangold said that a new character will be appearing in the series, but would not reveal it is just yet. He doesn’t believe that all the articles published were lies, but the rumors created tend to be reported by media outlets, which may have contributed to the confusion fans have.

I already said (above) that neither character you mention is in the proposed show. It is not up to me to give away more than that yet. Sorry! — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 20, 2022

Sort of. Someone creates a lie. Fringe press regurgitates the lie preserving cred by reporting it as "rumor". Fans, especially ragey ones, believe rumor, get crazy. Then fringe press reports on the "uproar" & and the "uproar story" eclipses the already disproved lie. Repeat. — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 20, 2022

Back in November, it was reported that Indiana Jones would receive a Disney Plus series. So far, the series does not have an official title and it’s currently unknown when it would be released. However, Mangold has confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is “99 percent finished” and has no plans to create alt endings or shoot new scenes.

Fans can catch the fifth film installment of Indiana Jones when it’s released in theaters in 2023.