Dr. Pimple Popper’s real job, net worth, medical qualifications

Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, first became a household name thanks to her social media pages, currently totaling a whopping 5 million followers on Instagram and 7.8 million Youtube Subscribers. Despite the often-gory visuals of her videos, fans of her videos note the “satisfying” quality of watching Dr. Lee resolve patient’s skin bumps. Her social media frequently showcases surgeries such as blackhead extractions, ingrown hair removal, and traditional pimple popping.

Further success came in the form of her hit TLC series of the same name, currently in its 10th season. On the televised version of Dr. Pimple Popper, more extreme surgeries are showcased — from removing lipomas the size of newborns to reconstructing faces of people affected by life-threatening facial disfigurements.

Is Dr. Pimple Popper a real doctor?

In short, yes. Dr. Pimple Popper is a real doctor, it’s not just a cutesy Instagram name. Lee graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine in 1998. As seen on the show, she has her own dermatology practice, Skin Physicians & Surgeons, located in Upland, California.

What is Dr. Pimple Popper’s job?

Dr. Sandra Lee works as a dermatologist and works at her private practice, Skin Physicians & Surgeons, alongside her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Rebish.

In addition to treating dermatological health issues of her patients, Dr. Lee is also a cosmetic surgeon – something that is not showcased on her series. According to her clinic’s website, she “has special interests in Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgery, tumescent neck and body liposuction, eyelifts, and laser resurfacing”.

Sandra also plays a key role in the research field of dermatology, in addition to practicing medicine. Her bio on her clinic website also states that she “has been extensively involved in clinical studies, is published in multiple journals and medical textbooks, and lectures at a national level to fellow dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons”.

TLC

What are Dr. Pimple Popper’s qualifications?

Dr. Sandra Lee did her pre-med degree at UCLA, then earned her medical degree (MD) in 1998 from Drexel University College of Medicine. She completed her medical internship at Allegheny General Hospital, Pennsylvania, before completing her dermatology residency at Southern Illinois University.

The impressive qualifications didn’t stop there, either. As stated on her website, Lee is “a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and the American Society for MOHS Surgery”.

What is Dr. Pimple Popper’s net worth?

Cosmpolitan reports that Dr. Sandra Lee’s business and total asserts are worth around $6.5 million. Her Instragram account plays huge role in this too — with Dr. Pimple Popper earning approximately a cool $13,219 per sponsored post, according to Refinery 29.