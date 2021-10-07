Dragon Ball Super Is Getting A Fresh Set Of Sneakers

Dragon Ball and Fila are coming together in an unexpected crossover. Funimation announced the collaboration at New York Comic Con today, promising several sets of fighter-themed sneakers to come.

The crossover premieres with DBS Vegeta-themed Fila Renno’s in the prince’s characteristic blue, white, and gold.

Panel hosts suggested we’d hear more news of characters and releases in November. The Vegeta pair will be available via footlocker for $100 in men’s sizing and $90 in kids’.

This story is breaking.