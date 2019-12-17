Elizabeth Olsen Returns As Scarlet Witch In New WandaVision Set Photos

Since being the highest-grossing franchise in history and also housing the biggest film ever with Avengers: Endgame clearly isn’t enough, the never-ending expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to move ahead and things look like they’ll only be getting bigger and brighter from here on out.

Putting aside all the Phase 4 movies for a moment, and Disney Plus is set to play host to a ton of exciting content, with a huge number of TV shows all headed to the platform over the next few years. Probably the most intriguing of the bunch is WandaVision, which will, of course, feature Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision, and though we still don’t know a lot about the plot, the series has just entered production, which means the set pics have begun rolling in.

In fact, down below you can catch your first glimpse at Olsen as Scarlet Witch, rocking a familiar look and costume that fans will surely be all too eager to see. And while it’s not much, we’ll take what we can get.

Besides, with how long there still is to go before the show makes its debut, we’re perfectly fine with Marvel keeping things under wraps. What’s more is that it’s also now been confirmed that S.W.O.R.D. will be making its debut in WandaVision, as reported by MCU Cosmic earlier today, which should give fans plenty to speculate about over the next few months.

Meanwhile, we also know that Wanda will finally adopt the Scarlet Witch name as the show explores the meaning of the moniker. And with a rumored appearance from Doctor Strange also on the cards, it’s quickly becoming clear that WandaVision is one of Phase 4’s most important and indeed exciting titles.