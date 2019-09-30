Stranger Things Likely To End After Season 4 Due To Duffer Brothers’ New Deal

As far as Netflix Originals go, Stranger Things is practically in a league of its own.

The sci-fi gem began life as an undisputed love letter to the 1980s, but quickly amassed a loyal following – so much so, in fact, that some 40.7 million household accounts had watched part of Stranger Things season 3 within its first four days, more than any other film or TV series on the platform. By 2019, it is far and away the most popular scripted original series Netflix has to offer. Talk about greatness from small beginnings.

Much to the surprise of no one, the Powers That Be recognized that success earlier today by renewing Stranger Things for a fourth installment, one which is expected to debut in the latter stages of 2020. And when it does, it may well go down in history as the series finale, particularly now that Matt and Ross Duffer, series creators and long-time showrunners, have inked an overall deal with Netflix said to be worth nine figures.

Via Twitter:

Interesting timing. Likely means season 4 will indeed be the last one. https://t.co/ct3gFfeLev — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) September 30, 2019

Nope. It's a deal to make sure they'll create more shows and movies for Netflix. Likely because Stranger Things is ending. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) September 30, 2019

Say it ain’t so! Alas, you may recall a WGTC scoop from earlier in the year which stated that the fourth season of Stranger Things will indeed be its last. And now, Twitter user DanielRPK has seemingly confirmed our report, pointing out that while today’s landmark deal is likely Netflix’s way to secure The Duffer Brothers for many more years to come, who will now be tasked with creating original movies and TV shows independent of Stranger Things, it also may signal the end of the show.

Whatever the case, Stranger Things will return for a fourth installment, one which expands the sci-fi horror beyond the parameters of Hawkins. Does this signal a new hope for Chief Jim Hopper? Or are we more likely to encounter the devious Dr. Brenner? Whose knowledge of the Gate, Eleven and the Upside Down may prove critical in the fight against the Russians. Only time will tell.