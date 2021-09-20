Ewan McGregor Says Fans Won’t Be Disappointed By Obi-Wan Kenobi

Production has wrapped on Disney Plus Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Lucasfilm aren’t wasting any time moving on to the next episodic project set in a galaxy far, far away. Ewan McGregor’s return as the legendary Jedi only finished up in the last few weeks, but The Mandalorian‘s third season is already preparing to move into the California soundstages that the majority of the streaming exclusives call home.

Looking at the sheer volume of major announcements that were made around the same time last year, we could realistically be seeing a sneak peak at Obi-Wan on November 12th when Disney Plus Day rolls around, which marks the two-year anniversary of the platform’s launch. The Mouse House will be pulling out all of the stops to generate buzz for the celebration, so it isn’t unreasonable to expect a teaser of some kind.

Fans have been waiting sixteen years to see McGregor slip back into the robes of Anakin Skywalker’s friend-turned-enemy, and at last night’s Emmys the actor revealed to Deadline that they’re not going to be disappointed with what director Deborah Chow has in store.

“We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun. I really enjoyed working with Deborah Chow, and I think it will not disappoint. The new technology that we employed doing it is cool, and it was a different experience than making the original three films that I did.”

McGregor picked up a surprise win at the ceremony last night, landing the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie trophy for his role in Netflix’s Halston, beating out some seriously stiff competition in the process. However, Obi-Wan Kenobi was still the first thing on everyone’s minds immediately afterwards.