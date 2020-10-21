Ewan McGregor Says He Can’t Wait To Throw On His Jedi Robes In Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Prequel Trilogy isn’t regarded as the high point of the Star Wars franchise, but most fans are in agreement that Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the standouts across Episodes I, II and III. Ever since Revenge of the Sith ended, folks have wanted the actor to make a comeback, although it seemed impossible for the longest time.

However, Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012 brought Star Wars roaring back to the big screen, and now the Mouse House’s streaming service has blown the doors wide open in terms of the continued expansion of the mythology. Luckily the studio felt the same way as the fanbase did, and one of their first orders of business was to start developing an Obi-Wan series for Disney Plus.

The show may have hit a couple of major setbacks already, but construction is well underway for the exterior sets, while McGregor confirmed that he’ll be back in March for the start of shooting. Not only that, but in a recent interview, the 49 year-old has now admitted his excitement of slipping into the comfortable Jedi robes that he hasn’t worn for over fifteen years once again.

“I walked into the dressing room. There were my beige cloaks and my belts and boots. It was my old costume. It was amazing.”

The Trainspotting star did a phenomenal job in keeping the project under wraps for so long, revealing that discussions had been taking place for years prior to the official announcement, and it sounds like the success of The Mandalorian played a huge role in convincing him to return.

“I’m very excited. I really am very excited about it. We’ve been talking about doing the series for four, five, maybe more years. I’m excited about the fact that it’s a series as opposed to a movie. It gives us more space. And I’m mainly excited because of The Mandalorian series which I thought was really good. We’re gonna adopt some of that technology that they utilized in that filming. And I’m working with Deborah Chow who directed some of Mandalorian and I’m really excited about working with her.”

So far, McGregor has been adamant that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be a one and done effort, but after spending so long denying that he was even coming back in the first place, there’s every chance that Lucasfilm might be able to convince him to stick around the Star Wars universe for at least a little while longer.