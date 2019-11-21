As the first TV show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to arrive on Disney Plus, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be under heavy scrutiny from fans and critics alike. After all, given that the MCU is without a doubt the most successful franchise in the history of cinema, it’ll be interesting to see if Kevin Feige and co. can carry over their pop culture dominance to the small screen.

Of course, the first episode won’t premiere until later next year, but following San Diego Comic-Con and the recent D23 Expo, we’re starting to see more of the show via promotional material, concept art and now, set photos. Unfortunately, plot specifics are still being kept hidden away, which is no surprise given this is a Marvel Studios production, but with Avengers: Endgame seeing Steve Rogers passing on the mantle to Sam Wilson, we can’t wait to watch how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier deals with the new Captain America.

Speaking of which, while we’ve yet to see Mackie all suited up as Rogers’ successor, we do have our first look at him today in costume as Sam Wilson, thanks to the set pics below. Frankly, they’re not terribly exciting and Wilson looks just as you’d expect him to, but still, with the show now in production, we should be getting some more juicy reveals soon.

New Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Pics Reveal First Look At Sam Wilson 1 of 4

Of course, alongside Mackie, Sebastian Stan will also be starring, and joining them will be a few other characters from the Captain America films. For one, we know that Emily VanCamp is back as Sharon Carter AKA Agent 13, last seen in Civil War. Daniel Bruhl’s Zemo will also be returning to wreak havoc for the new Cap and the former Winter Soldier.

And though initial reports pointed to the show suffering some trouble early on in its production as the writers struggled to nail the story, things are certainly sounding more promising now. With any luck, maybe we’ll even get some official stills from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before the year’s out. Fingers crossed.