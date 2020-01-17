New Fan Art Shows How The Mandalorian Star Could Look As She-Hulk

The role of She-Hulk in the upcoming Disney+ series is still yet to be cast, but some fan art has given us another viable contender in the form of Gina Carano, providing a look at how she might appear as the gamma-irradiated lawyer.

The characters Carano has so far played in the likes of Haywire, Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool have been largely based around her talents as a former UFC champion, meaning that Jennifer Walters’ intelligence and legal profession would likely prove the most challenging part for her yet.

In addition to how well Carano could play the role, there’s also the question of how the heroine will appear on screen. She-Hulk’s form is less overtly monstrous than her infamous cousin and more like an Amazonian figure, actually retaining some degree of plausible physical shape (insofar as a typical female superhero can be described as possessing such). As a result, with Carano already being muscular and imposing, it’s possible that for Jennifer she might be shrunk down with CGI, similar to how Chris Evans was made to appear tiny and weedy in Captain America: The First Avenger, and have her powered state be that of Carano’s own with some augmentations.

Several actors have already been floated for the role in such a manner, including Rosario Dawson, Stephanie Beatriz and fellow former UFC fighter-turned-actress Ronda Rousey, but Carano’s mix of natural charisma and formidable build, along with her continually developing acting skills, make her a credible contender. Her recent role in The Mandalorian, the success of which the creator of the above art was inspired by, shows she’s capable of a lot more than just scowling and punching people but still able to do so should the need arise, so she could well be someone worth considering when Disney finally brings She-Hulk to life.