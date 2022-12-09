Back in October, news had broken that a new Discovery Plus series focused on the nitty and gritty details behind Glee‘s dark past behind-the-scenes, would be hitting the platform. The Ryan Murphy musical series from 2009 was hailed as a compelling series for underdogs and misfits alike, and aimed to be a show guaranteeing inclusion and a home for everyone watching.

Other than their catchy tunes, and intensely emotional plots, Glee also became an even larger powerhouse for FOX after fans became engulfed with the cast members’ antics on and off the screen. As a result of the peaked interest in the behind-the-camera moments, Paramount Plus ordered a three-part docuseries to highlight the highs and lows of the production. The official art has finally been released through Pop Crave on Twitter, and there has been an outpouring of negative reactions to the inclusion of Mark Salling in the poster.

Official key art for #ThePriceOfGlee, a three-part documentary exploring the scandals and tragedies of 'Glee.' pic.twitter.com/BxSyUaJdO6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 9, 2022

The official key art includes the faces of three cast members who passed away. Cory Monteith, who passed away in 2013 from an accidental overdose in his hometown, Naya Rivera, who tragically died from accidental drowning seven years after her co-star, and Salling, who died by suicide in 2018 after pleading guilty to owning child sex abuse material (CSAM), also commonly referred to as child pornography.

The actor who played Puck Puckerman had a history of dealing with legal charges. In 2013, the actor was accused of alleged sexual battery against his ex-girlfriend, for which the actor ended up paying her $2.7 million in compensation. However, it wouldn’t be until 2015 that the actor would face a life-changing sentence. The then 31-year-old actor was arrested in his home for possession of CSAM. Two years later, the actor plead guilty to all charges, and died by suicide on January 2018 at 35.

Monteith and Rivera have both struggled with past legal battles, including alleged battery and drug abuse, however, fans have always been careful not to place them on the same standard as Salling, who was a convicted felon. This inclusion of the late cast member added a sour taste in some fans’ mouths, who are not at all content about Salling being next to Rivera and Monteith.

Putting that man next to naya and Cory… I feel sick — steen © (@freakyflaw) December 9, 2022

not that p3do on the cover art disgusting — ً (@rollcaIls) December 9, 2022

In addition to criticism surrounding the art choices, many fans are also accusing Paramount Plus of exploiting the deaths of Rivera and Monteith for profit, as well as criticism surrounding the lack of compensation to Salling’s victims.

not one glee cast member involved (rightfully), and deciding to profit off of cory and naya's deaths and traumatize mark salling's victims? knowing this has nothing to do with glee's legacy. — Trae (@blancoBLK) December 9, 2022

Over the years, the Glee cast gained ominous fame for having the Glee curse constantly knocking on their doors. With the cast continuously hitting headlines for various reasons, many have been pleading for a documentary on the show behind-the-scenes for years, finally complied by the streaming platform. The Price of Glee will be available to stream on Jan. 2023.