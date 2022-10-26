Fans ask James Gunn to bring back beloved canceled show

Ever since Warner Bros announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran were promoted to co-leaders for DC Studios, fans began campaigning to bring back Young Justice. Fans demanded that Gunn’s first course of action was to bring back the canceled DC show after it was not renewed for a brand new season earlier this year.

DC fans on Twitter immediately jumped on the bandwagon, demanding the return of the beloved animated series. Fans know how active Gunn is on Twitter as he occasionally responds to fans. They hope the new DCU leader would hear their call and bring back the show.

Gunn was active on Twitter when his new role was publically announced. Fans immediately bounced into the comments in the hopes he’d see their calls. Unfortunately, Gunn has not made any comments on the animated series, let alone his next DC project. At this point, it seems unlikely that the show will be renewed.

Young Justice was released in 2010 and ended on June 9, 2022. The show only had four seasons, with a huge gap between seasons two and three. The show was canceled in 2013 after season two. It was later revived in 2019, giving it its third and fourth seasons. Unfortunately, Young Justice was not renewed for a fifth season due to Warner Bro’s merger with Discovery Plus.

Hopefully, Gunn or Safran will have something to say about Young Justice or DC’s animated content. For now, all fans can do is hope and wait.