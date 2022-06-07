Fans call for the return of the Defenders Saga’s real hero

Since leaving Netflix behind and migrating over to Disney Plus, the future of the Defenders Saga has become an intense point of speculation among the Marvel Cinematic Universe faithful, and with very good reason.

Not only has it introduced a new generation of fans to the street-level comic book adaptations, but it’s increased calls for many of the key players to be reintroduced into official canon. Of course, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk have already done just that in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye respectively, but who’s next?

The rumor mill went into overdrive when Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter posted a photo together on social media, while the former celebrated Jessica Jones‘ arrival on the Mouse House’s platform by calling her a Disney princess. Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is never too far away from the churn of scuttlebutt, either, although nobody gives a sh*t about Finn Jones’ Iron Fist.

However, MCU enthusiasts over on Reddit have been calling for the Defenders Saga’s real hero to make a triumphant return to the fold, and we are of course talking about determined detective Misty Knight.

Co-star Jessica Henwick admitted that she turned down Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the hopes that Colleen Wing would make a comeback instead, while Patton Oswalt pitched a buddy comedy that would see the duo partner up to solve MCU mysteries, which sounds all kinds of awesome. The ball is in Kevin Feige’s court, then, and let’s hope he goes for the slam dunk.