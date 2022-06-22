Obi-Wan Kenobi came for the throat during today’s finale, not only giving fans practically everything they’d been clamoring to see, but also a narrative lifeline the story could follow into another season. Hearty shouts of excitement were bellowed, tears were shed, and the titular Jedi Master finally found peace after the traumatic events of the prequel saga. But one thing about the story, or more specifically a certain character who’s already been on the unfortunate end of fan attention, still doesn’t make a lot of sense despite her tragic backstory.

We’re, of course, talking about Reva, aka the Third Sister. After fighting Darth Vader to no avail during last week’s penultimate outing, Reva somehow managed to make her way all the way to Tatooine and locate Luke Skywalker, sustained through her lightsaber wound only with a will to exact vengeance.

Even barring the things we’ve learned from the character so far, what she managed to accomplish without so much as an explanation is baffling a lot of Star Wars fans. For one thing, how did she possibly escape Jabiim with a gaping gut wound? Where did she find transportation? How did she intuit from that brief message from Bail Organa that Luke was Anakin’s son?

And seriously, how DID she leave Jabiim? Did she use the Inquisitors’ lightsaber to helicopter all the way to Tatooine?

Besides, for all she knew, Bail was talking about random Force-sensitive children. How did she make the connection to Vader?

And did Lucasfilm absolutely have to play Home Alone on the Lars homestead while we were in the middle of that epic duel between Vader and Obi-Wan?

Reva has found redemption through sparing Luke, but Obi-Wan Kenobi ends in a way that leads us to believe she’ll definitely be back in future Star Wars stories, perhaps even as early as the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.