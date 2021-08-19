Finn Disney Plus Series Could Replace Cancelled Cara Dune Spinoff

Last December, Lucasfilm outlined its ambitious plans for the future of Star Wars on TV. But, mere months after the announcement, a wrench was thrown in the works when The Mandalorian star Gina Carano was fired following some highly controversial social media behavior. As was later confirmed, this meant Rangers of the New Republic, a spinoff supposed to be built around Carano’s Cara Dune, was quietly removed from the schedule.

Now it appears the studio has found another project to fill it. That Hashtag Show is reporting that John Boyega is coming back as Finn in his very own Disney Plus series. According to the outlet’s sources, the movie project that director J.D. Dillard and screenwriter Matt Owens were announced to be developing in February 2020 has been restructured into a long-form series based around the former Stormtrooper turned Rebel hero. This switch was done to fill the gap left by Carano’s cancelled vehicle.

Not many plot details are available as yet, but THS can say that the show will be both set after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and also reveal Finn’s origins and how he came to be part of the First Order. The two timelines will be connected via a villain from Finn’s past who returns in the present. It’s feasible that it could feature participation from Oscar Isaac as Poe and Daisy Ridley as Rey, too, but the outlet is unable to say for certain.

Boyega seemed to have split with Lucasfilm after he made some sharp criticisms about how his character was handled in the sequel trilogy, but following an open and frank chat with studio president Kathleen Kennedy, the actor appears to be on good terms with them again. He even revealed that he’s open to reprising his role. If this report is right, though, he’s more than open to it and is actively attached to return as Finn on Disney Plus.