‘Fire Country’ season 2 episode 5 release date, confirmed

It took less than a full month into season 2 of Fire Country for the show to cinch another renewal, guaranteeing at least one more season of the gripping television drama.

The series, created by and starring Max Thieriot, was widely popular when it debuted in 2022, but its 2024 return is elevating the action-packed series to new heights. Its careful approach, which switches up the expected firefighter procedural by tossing inmates into the mix, is an instant winner among fans, and early into season 2 viewers are already hooked.

There’s plenty more where that came from, with a bulk of season 2 and all of season 3 still on the horizon. Thus far, based on a nice lengthy season 1, less than half of season 2 has arrived, which should see the fresh season of Fire Country airing well into the summer.

When does season 2 episode 5 of Fire Country release?

The first four episodes of Fire Country‘s second season released between Feb. 16 and March 15, but an unexpected gap saw episode 5 delayed by several weeks. Typically, episodes of the CBS series release on a semi-weekly basis, with the show occasionally skipping a week to make space during its Friday slot for major releases.

This season has seen much larger gaps between episodes, however, which leaves fans waiting for longer than expected. There was only a single week gap between the first three episodes of season 2, but episode 4 skipped a week before airing, and episode 5 is skipping three.

That leaves Fire Country season 2 episode 5 to release in early April, rather than mid-March. The episode is slated to arrive on CBS on Friday, April 5, more than half a month after episode 4 dropped on March 15. Episode 6 will follow a week later, on April 12, hopefully indicating a return to weekly — or at least semi-weekly — episode drops for the popular series.