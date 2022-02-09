First BTS image revealed from Disney’s ‘National Treasure’ series

Almost a month after rumors began making the rounds regarding her involvement, Academy Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones was confirmed to be playing the main antagonist in Disney Plus’ National Treasure TV series.

While fans may continue to hold out hope that Nicolas Cage will return for a third big screen installment eventually, the chances continue to grow increasingly slim. Fifteen years have passed since Book of Secrets, the actor is actively shying away from the blockbuster business, and even co-star Diane Kruger doesn’t seem confident at all, so the franchise’s future appears to lie solely on the small screen.

There’s been no word from the Mouse House as to when we can expect to see National Treasure on streaming, but cinematographer Tom Camarda has revealed on Instagram that sets are under construction, so the first day of filming evidently isn’t too far away, as you can see below.

The two movies combined to earn over $800 million at the box office, and they’ve long since become firm favorites among audiences, who couldn’t get enough of watching Cage’s Ben Gates and his crack team uncover implausible clues that led to an even crazier mystery.

That means the episodic National Treasure is under even more pressure to succeed, but we’re remaining optimistic for the time being.