First look of Jodie Foster and Kali Reis starring in HBO’s ‘True Detective: Night Country’ released

Jodie Foster‘s triumphant return to the small screen as a series regular on the fourth season of HBO’s True Detective is currently making headlines after a photo from the set with fellow actress Kali Reis and a new clip was released to the general public.

Before Foster’s successful movie career, the last time the star played a recurring character on a television show was in 1974’s Paper Moon. In True Detective‘s fourth season, titled True Detective: Night Country, Foster will portray the role of Liz Danvers while Reis plays Evangeline Navarro.

True Detective: Night Country, which started filming last year, will follow Danvers and Navarro as they try to solve the case of six missing men that operated the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. The series will also star John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand.

On Feb. 15, while promoting True Detective: Night Country, the show’s official Twitter uploaded a photo of Foster and Reis with the caption, “Meet your new True Detectives. The darkness of the Arctic falls heavy upon #NightCountry. The new season of the HBO Original #TrueDetective, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, is coming soon.”

A moment later, a short clip was released, showcasing the work the ladies will have ahead of them as Foster and Reis attempt to solve the case of the missing men. Despite the promotion, True Detective: Night Country’s premiere date has yet to be released.

All three seasons of True Detective are now streaming on HBO Max.