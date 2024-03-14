From Lil Wayne to Kermit the Frog, here is every ‘The Masked Singer’ unmasking from seasons 1 through 10

According to FOX, The Masked Singer is “a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full facemasks to conceal their identities,” and with 10 seasons in the books so far, some of the biggest celebrities of this century have stepped foot on the Masked Singer stage, getting unmasked by longtime host Nick Cannon.

On the beloved competition series, a panel of judges — consisting of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger, with the latter being replaced by Rita Ora for season 11 — guess the identities of the celebrities under these costumes using both their singing voice, as well as a series of clues.

With some guesses being out of the blue, as well as some guesses being right on the money, with 10 seasons of the hit competition show having come and gone, who has actually been unmasked on the Masked Singer stage? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Season 1

Antonio Brown (Hippo)

Tommy Chong (Pineapple)

Terry Bradshaw (Deer)

Margaret Cho (Poodle)

Tori Spelling (Unicorn)

Ricki Lake (Raven)

LaToya Jackson (Alien)

Gladys Knight (Bee)

Rumer Willis (Lion)

Joey Fatone (Rabbit)

Donny Osmond (Peacock)

T-Pain (Monster)

Season 2

Johnny Weir (Egg)

Ninja (Ice Cream)

Laila Ali (Panda)

Dr. Drew (Eagle)

Paul Shaffer (Skeleton)

Sherri Shepherd (Penguin)

Raven Symoné (Black Widow)

Kelly Osbourne (Ladybug)

Patti LaBelle (Flower)

Michelle Williams (Butterfly)

Ana Gasteyer (Christmas Tree)

Victor Oladipo (Thingamajig)

Seal (Leopard)

Chris Daughtry (Rottweiler)

Adrienne Bailon (Flamingo)

Wayne Brady (Fox)

Season 3

Lil Wayne (Robot)

Drew Carey (Llama)

Chaka Khan (Miss Monster)

Tom Bergeron (Taco)

Tony Hawk (Elephant)

Dionne Warwick (Mouse)

Sarah Palin (Bear)

Bella Thorne (Swan)

Jo Jo Siwa (T-Rex)

Rob Gronkowski (White Tiger)

Jordyn Woods (Kangaroo)

Bret Michaels (Banana)

Hunter Hayes (Astronaut)

Jackie Evancho (Kitten)

Barry Zito (Rhino)

Bow Wow (Frog)

Jesse McCartney (Turtle)

Kandi Burress (Night Angel)

Season 4

Busta Rhymes (Dragon)

Mickey Rourke (Gremlin)

Brian Austin Green (Giraffe)

Mark Sanchez (Baby Alien)

Wendy Williams (Lips)

Bob Saget (Squiggly Monster)

Clint Black & Lisa Hartman (Snow Owls)

Dr. Elvis (Serpent)

Lonzo Ball (Whatchamacallit)

Paul Anka (Broccoli)

Taylor Dayne (Popcorn)

Tori Kelly (Seahorse)

Chloe Kim (Jellyfish)

Nick Carter (Croc)

Aloe Blacc (Mushroom)

LeAnn Rimes (Sun)

Season 5

Kermit the Frog (Snail)

Caitlyn Jenner (Phoenix)

Danny Trejo (Raccoon)

Logan Paul (Grandpa Monster)

Nick Cannon (Bulldog)

Mark McGrath (Orca)

Tamara Mowry (Seashell)

Bobby Brown (Crab)

Tyrese (Robopine)

Hanson (Russian Dolls)

Omarion (Yeti)

JoJo (Black Swan)

Wiz Khalifa (Chameleon)

Nick Lachey (Piglet)

Season 6

Dwight Howard (Octopus)

Vivica A. Fox (Mother Nature)

Tyga (Dalmation)

Toni Braxton (Pufferfish)

Larry the Cable Guy (Baby)

Ruth Pointer (Cupcake)

Rob Schneider (Hamster)

Honey Boo Boo and June Shannon (Beach Ball)

Johnny Rotten (Jester)

Natasha Bedingfield (Pepper)

Bobby Berk (Caterpillar)

Willie Robertson (Mallard)

Faith Evans (Skunk)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Banana Split)

Todrick Hall (Bull)

Jewel (Queen of Hearts)

Season 7

Duff Goldman (McTerrier)

Joe Buck (Ram)

Jorge Garcia (Cyclops)

Jordan Mailata (Thingamabob)

Christie Brinkley (Lemur)

Penn & Teller (Hydra)

Dog the Bounty Hunter (Armadillo)

Jennifer Holliday (Miss Teddy)

Rudy Guiliani (Jack in the Box)

Kirstie Alley (Baby Mammoth)

Shaggy (Space Bunny)

En Vogue (Queen Cobras)

Cheyenne Jackson (The Prince)

Hayley Orrantia (Ringleader)

Teyana Taylor (Firefly)

Season 8

William Shatner (Knight)

Eric Idle (Hedgehog)

Chris Kirkpatrick (Hummingbird)

Jeff Dunham (Pi-Rat)

Montell Jordan (Panther)

Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, and Barry Williams from The Brady Bunch (Mummies)

Daymond John (Fortune Teller)

Gloria Gaynor (Mermaid)

Mario Cantone (Maize)

Kat Graham (Robo Girl)

Jerry Springer (Beetle)

Joey Lawrence (Walrus)

Le’Veon Bell (Milkshake)

George Foreman (Venus Fly Trap)

George Clinton (Gopher)

Chris Jericho (Bride)

Linda Blair (Scarecrow)

Ray Parker Jr (Sir Bugaboo)

Adam Carolla (Avocado)

Nikki Glaser (Snowstorm)

Wilson Phillips (Lambs)

Amber Riley (Harp)

Season 9

Dick Van Dyke (Gnome)

Sara Evans (Mustang)

Howie Mandel (Rock Lobster)

Debbie Gibson (Night Owl)

Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear)

Michael Bolton (Wolf)

Malin Akerman (Squirrel)

Holly Robinson Peete (Fairy)

Lele Pons (Jackalope)

Alexa Bliss (Axolotl)

George Wendt (Moose)

Dee Snider (Doll)

Christine Quinn (Scorpio)

Alicia Witt (Dandelion)

Melissa Joan Hart (Lamp)

Keenan Allen (Gargoyle)

Lou Diamond Phillips (Mantis)

Olivia Culpo (UFO)

Pentatonix (California Roll)

David Archuleta (Macaw)

Bishop Briggs (Medusa)

Season 10

Demi Lovato (Anonymouse)

Anthony Anderson (Rubber Ducky)

Tom Sandoval (Diver)

Michael Rapaport (Pickle)

Billie Jean King (Royal Hen)

Tyler Posey (Hawk)

Luann de Lesseps (Hibiscus)

Metta Sandiford-Artest (Cuddle Monster)

Ashley Parker Angel (S’more)

Ginuwine (Husky)

Sebastian Bach (Tiki)

John Oates (Anteater)

Keyshia Cole (Candelabra)

Macy Gray (Sea Queen)

Janel Parrish (Gazelle)

John Schneider (Donut)

Ne-Yo (Cow)

With the identity of just two stars being revealed — Kevin Hart as the Book, and Savannah Chrisley as the Afghan Hound — on The Masked Singer season 11 so far, who are the other celebrities competing for the win? To find out for yourself, as an unmasking will occur each and every week, catch brand new episodes Wednesday evenings at 8pm ET/PT on FOX.