George Takei Says True Star Trek Fans Must Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

2020 has been a long and miserable year, but it’s nearly over. There’s some light at the end of the tunnel, too, with the first COVID-19 vaccines successfully created and already being administered to those most at risk from the virus. A mass vaccination programme is the only way we’re getting back to some semblance of normality in 2021, so when my time comes, I’ll be rolling my sleeve up and telling the doctors to give me whatever they’ve got.

This good news hasn’t stopped certain folks from spreading disinformation, though. Many of these are whacked out conspiracy theories about Bill Gates using it to rule the planet, the vaccine rewriting your DNA or that it’s a mind control tool of the New World Order. Some of them are a little more relatable, particularly those who fear it’s been developed too quickly and the side effects are still unknown. But, in this instance, we’re just going to have to trust the scientists and regulation boards.

Star Trek‘s George Takei certainly agrees, as you can see below:

If you are a Star Trek fan, but you refuse to get vaccinated, then you are not living up to the ideals of Star Trek. Science, logic, and compassion require us to all do our part. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 7, 2020

Responses from fans in the comments seem to be positive, with many quoting Spock’s famous line from The Wrath of Khan: “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.”

This looks set to be put to the test in early 2021, as President-Elect Joe Biden has vowed to distribute 100 million doses of the vaccine over his first 100 days in office. While receiving it won’t be mandatory, it’s possible that those who get it will have special dispensation to gather in sporting events, concerts or even be exempt from the mask-wearing rules that’ve become a political hot button issue.

For my part, I’m just hoping this vaccination programme will mean multiplexes reopening. The year’s been a nightmarish period for cinema, with major chains aghast at Warner Bros.’ plans to release their upcoming movies simultaneously in theaters and on VOD, which could be the kiss of death for the traditional cinematic experience.

In the meantime, let’s hope that the millions of Star Trek fans heed Takei’s call and get that jab.