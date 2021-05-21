Gina Carano Returned To Disney Plus Today With New TV Episode

Gina Carano has returned to Disney Plus today with a new TV episode. While it seemed fairly certain that we wouldn’t see any additional content featuring the Deadpool star on the Mouse House’s streaming site following Carano’s firing from The Mandalorian, she’s now made something of a comeback on D+ due to the arrival of the latest season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

As you may’ve heard, all 10 episodes landed on Disney Plus today and along with appearances from Anthony Mackie, Terry Crews and Keegan-Michael Key, the run also featured Gina Carano. While there were reports that the studio was going to pull her outing, it ended up showing on television and it’s now on the streaming platform for you to enjoy.

#GinaGoneWild was actually trending on Twitter the night that Carano’s episode aired, with fans loving that they got the chance to see more from the Cara Dune actress, and on the whole, her appearance on the show seems to have gone down well, even despite the cloud of controversy that still surrounds her.

It may not be the triumphant return to the world of The Mandalorian that some folks are hoping for, then, but for Carano’s supporters, it’ll be nice to see her back on their screens and Running Wild with Bear Grylls is typically a good bet for solid entertainment for those who enjoy National Geographic content.

Of course, this in no way means that the Mouse House will be reversing their decision on firing Gina Carano from The Mandalorian, so don’t get your hopes up that they’ll bring her back. But for fans of the actress, be sure to check out her appearance on Running Wild now that it’s available on Disney Plus.