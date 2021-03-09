Gina Carano was fired by Lucasfilm last month after her inflammatory social media behavior finally whipped up too much offense for the studio to ignore, with the actress swiftly removed from The Mandalorian and any associated shows she might have appeared in as Cara Dune. But there are a lot of Star Wars fans that still support Carano, and they’ve only got more passionate in defending her since the firing.

Today, for instance, is International Women’s Day and Carano’s fans have been sharing messages of support for the former MMA star on social media. The actress, for her part, has been reposting many of them on her Instagram stories. One woman shared a photo of her young daughters looking up at a Cara Dune poster with her caption blasting Carano’s firing, while another fan posted a shot of Gina on the set of The Mandalorian and wrote “screw cancel culture!”

A different one, meanwhile, places a quote from Mother Teresa over an image of Carano, with the intention apparently being to compare the actress to the famous saint. For more, you can check out some screenshots of the star’s stories below:

Gina Carano Shares Support From Star Wars Fans On International Women's Day 1 of 2

Elsewhere this Women’s Day, Carano fans have comment-bombed an official Star Wars post marking the occasion. The post was dedicated to Princess Leia, played by the late, great Carrie Fisher, but Carano’s supporters flooded the comments blasting Lucasfilm for axing her, with many describing the actress as a “strong independent woman” who deserved the “spotlight.”

Still, all this is highly unlikely to have the studio reversing their decision on letting Gina Carano go, as it looks like the actress has already burned that bridge. Instead, she’s teaming up with controversial right wing political commentator Ben Shapiro to make a movie for his Daily Wire site. Meanwhile, it’s currently unclear whether Cara Dune will be recast for The Mandalorian season 3 or written out, though we should know soon as production is believed to get underway this April.