Gina Carano Shows Support For Rosario Dawson’s Mandalorian Debut

The Mandalorian‘s Gina Carano has shown support for Rosario Dawson’s debut as Ahsoka Tano in the latest episode of the hit Star Wars series.

Last week’s instalment of the show, “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” finally unveiled Dawson as the fan favorite character, which caused the internet to lose its collective mind. This is partly because the actress has been a popular choice to bring Ahsoka to life in live-action for years now.

Digital artist BossLogic was quick to react to her debut as well, and touched up an old piece of art he’d made of Dawson as Tano to celebrate her first appearance on The Mandalorian. Carano then retweeted it, adding a load of fire emojis and tagging Rosario Dawson’s account. Star Wars women supporting Star Wars women, you gotta love it.

Lucasfilm Reveals Ahsoka Tano's New Live-Action Look In The Mandalorian 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unfortunately, Gina Carano’s social media feed isn’t always as fan-pleasing as the above tweet. The former MMA fighter has come under fire in recent months for various controversial posts, including questioning the need to wear face masks and supporting President Trump’s claims of voter fraud, among other things.

Of course, there’s been some backlash against Dawson’s casting as Ahsoka, too. A trans person and former family friend has claimed that the actress and her relatives verbally and physically abused him. 18 out of 20 of the initial accusations have been dropped and the other two are awaiting a court ruling next month. Meanwhile, Dawson strenuously denies the allegations.

Right now, the actress’ future in the Star Wars franchise feels secure, with a potential spinoff on its way. Meanwhile, reports are pointing to Disney considering writing Carano out of The Mandalorian in season 3, though those remain unconfirmed.