Gina Carano Warns About ‘Freedoms You Surrender’After Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano has been an absolute lodestone of controversy ever since speaking out against social distancing laws and the results of the 2020 presidential election, all of which compelled the Mouse House to dismiss the actress from appearing in future installments of their popular live-action show, or any other Star Wars series, for that matter.

Over the past couple of months, though, Carano has been trying to get back at Disney and fighting off their blacklisting attempts, even appearing on right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro’s show on YouTube to discuss matters like freedom of speech and the ongoing dispute with the industry mogul.

But when the scandalous whirlpool was dying down at last, the former martial artist once again poured gasoline on fire via her anti-vax tweet, and it doesn’t seem like she’s going to back down from her political remarks any time soon, no matter much they affect her career.

This time, the actress appears to have taken a jab at Joe Biden’s latest address, wherein he announced a new vaccine mandate to inject the remaining 80 million Americans. Almost everyone is reacting to the announcement online, so it’s not much stretch of the imagination working out what Carano is talking about in her latest Instagram post.

Not exactly mincing words there. While the comments from her followers are largely positive, it’ll certainly be interesting to see how people online more generally react to yet another divisive post by Gina Carano on, frankly, she isn’t making it any easier for Disney to soften up and hire her again, if ever there was such hope.