‘Good Morning America’: Where is Michael Strahan?

It’s super comforting to watch a show like Good Morning America (preferably with our first cup of coffee of the day), which is why it’s so upsetting when people begin chatting about whether a host could be finished with the ABC series. While we needed to know if George Stephanopoulos quit, we have the same question about Michael Strahan.

The former New York Giants defensive end co-hosted Live! with Kelly and Michael along with Kelly Ripa, and then became part of the GMA team in 2016. Is it true that Michael Strahan has left Good Morning America?

Did Michael Strahan leave Good Morning America?

As of right now, Michael Strahan has not left Good Morning America, and he hasn’t said that he will anytime soon. According to Decider, he didn’t co-host six recent episodes of GMA, which has made people curious (and hoping that nothing bad is happening). Strahan doesn’t seem to have made any kind of public comment on what he’s been doing, so he might want privacy at this time.

Since we already had to say goodbye to Jennifer Ashton, it’s good news that he hasn’t announced he’s leaving… but Strahan has been dealing with a tragic family situation this year.

According to Comingsoon.net, Isabella, his daughter, was diagnosed with brain cancer. Comingsoon.net reported that since Isabella recently said she was done with chemotherapy, people think Strahan took a break to be with her, but they also worried that something went wrong. While of course this would be awful to hear about no matter how old Isabella is, she’s only 20, which makes us feel even worse about it.

Michael Strahan didn’t appear on GMA briefly in November 2023, which made us think he was leaving. It was a hard time for his family as they learned about Isabella’s illness. According to CBS News, Isabella felt sick when at college and after assuming it was vertigo, she found out she had medulloblastoma. As E! News reported, Isabella posted about her recovery process on Instagram. Whenever Strahan talks about his four children (Isabella, Sophia, Michael Strahan Jr., and Tanita), it’s clear that he loves them so much.

Does Michael Strahan want to leave Good Morning America?

According to CBS Sports, Michael Strahan has talked about his time co-hosting Good Morning America coming to an end. He explained that he doesn’t have an idea of when he would leave, but it’ll happen at some point.

Strahan explained in an interview on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, “I don’t want to lose gratefulness of being there and being apart of something. I’ll be off TV before a lot of people are sick of me being on TV.”

The GMA host added that he’d like to be able to go on vacation with his family without thinking about when he has to film and said, “I want a life where there’s some freedom at some point. Is it in two years, three years, five years, fifteen, twenty?”

Michael Strahan’s entire Graham Bensinger interview is inspiring, as he opened up about work/life balance and making sure to be present when he’s home with his family. We might not be famous former football players who host a morning show, but hey, we can all learn from that, right?

Strahan said that he’s not still hosting GMA so he can get “attention,” and that he would still do the job even if his name was never used. He praised the great people he works with, and also said of his work, “I do it for my kids, they see a great example.”

Since Michael Strahan said that of course he won’t be a GMA co-host “forever,” it’s definitely likely that he will leave Good Morning America at some point. But for now, that’s not the case, and we can probably assume that we’ll see him on GMA shortly.

