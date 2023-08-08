As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike wears on, some are feeling the heat. Unfortunately, it’s not the studios who have continued to reap the benefits of artists’ hard labor without compensating them for it. The writers started picketing in May under concerns about mini rooms and a lack of residuals. Hollywood actors followed soon after with similar worries about their livelihood, but they are not the only ones who have been affected. These types of labor disputes do not happen in a vacuum, and the world of animation has been the next to suffer, thanks to studios refusing to come to terms with their workers. Most animators are part of the TAG union, and therefore have not been striking. But because animation writers are largely part of the WGA, scripts or animated series such as Bob’s Burgers have been finite. Now those still able to work are about to come to a standstill. That means that the show will stop production and it doesn’t look good for the Bob’s Burgers movie sequel.

In a post on TikTok, one storyboard animator for the Fox series gave some insider’s knowledge of exactly where that leaves Bob’s Burgers. The artist, who did not give their name, has worked on season 13 and the upcoming season. She opened the video by greeting her viewers on the first day of her unemployment. In no uncertain terms, the artist explained that her lack of employment had been exclusively due to the strike, and went further into detail about exactly what that means for the future of season 14, slated to premiere in October.

“We are officially out of scripts to work on on Bob’s Burgers,” the TikToker said. Artists on animated series take already written scripts and bring them to life. With the writers on strike, the content has started running out, meaning fans can only expect a certain amount of episodes when the series returns. She went on to say: “Just know that until the strike is over, there is going to be no more Bob’s Burgers. Other than the 17 episodes we did finish.”

The strike could impact the future of ‘Bob’s Burgers’ in more way than one

20th Century Studios / YouTube

The storyboard artist concluded that she hoped the strike would come to a speedy resolution so she and the rest of Hollywood can get back to work as efficiently as possible. But if the strike doesn’t work as intended, it portends a dark future. In another video, the TikToker described the present fear among many sects in Hollywood. It isn’t just the writers and actors who are wary, but those in animation as well.

The artist gave her perspective on the issue, citing everyone’s biggest concerns are the issues surrounding AI. A large part of the actors’ bargaining is disputing AI to use their likeness. Shows like WandaVision scanned their background cast without their consent or understanding of what it meant. Studios’ intentions could be to pay day players for one day’s work, but then to use their image forever without compensation. The TikToker voiced her concerns about how these big studios could come for animation next. If studios think they can use AI to replace animators – something that Secret Invasion has already done – that could eliminate a large portion of the workforce. The strike is an important battle for the future of narrative film and television, even for those who aren’t required to be on the picket line.