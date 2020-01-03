First Green Arrow And The Canaries Synopsis Revealed

After having been teased about it for some time and forced to come up with our own speculation and assumptions, the official synopsis for Green Arrow and the Canaries has finally been revealed.

In case you somehow missed it, the spinoff series of Arrow will take place in 2040 and follow the vigilante exploits of Oliver and Felicity’s daughter Mia (Katherine McNamara), joined by Black Canaries Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy). Before it begins though there’s still the small matter of the climactic two parts of “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” where we’ll see exactly how the Anti-Monitor will be defeated and the multiverse restored.

After normal service is resumed, Mia and her friends will return to their own time and find the city they left to no longer be a dystopian hellscape, allowing them some semblance of peace after the trials they’ve endured. However, happiness generally makes for boring television, and following on from this, the official synopsis reads thusly:

It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel and Dinah suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city.

A backdoor pilot will take the place of Arrow’s ninth episode the week before its grand finale, and has been renamed from “Livin’ in the Future” to that of the new show itself, at the last hurdle sadly breaking the series-long tradition of titling a season’s penultimate episode after a Bruce Springsteen song.

Although not actually telling us much, the synopsis at least lets us know more than we did previously and will give us a little idea of what we can expect from Green Arrow and the Canaries. It’s not specified whether or not previous events will have been altered to see J.J. cease being a sanctimonious Deathstroke wannabe and Zoe returned to life, but since the “Star City 2040” cutaways never properly gelled with the primary narrative and weren’t all that interesting in the first place, and really only served to introduce the characters ahead of their inclusion in “Crisis,” it’s unlikely tears will be shed over the prospect of their current incarnation being jettisoned for something completely new, including the treatment of the characters.