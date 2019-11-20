Manu Bennett’s Deathstroke Will Reportedly Appear In Green Arrow And The Canaries

Arrow might be finishing very soon, but that won’t be the end for this corner of the Arrowverse. A spinoff titled Green Arrow and the Canaries has already been announced, set to star Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak as well as Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy’s Black Canaries. It’s likely to inherit a lot of characters from its parent show, then, including, at least potentially, one of Arrow‘s biggest villains.

Manu Bennett’s Deathstroke hasn’t been seen since season 6, but We Got This Covered is hearing that Slade Wilson might be due for a comeback in the spinoff series. It’s currently unknown exactly what his role will be, but our sources – the same ones who told us about this spinoff back in March well before The CW announced it – have said that we should expect to see Deathstroke turn up in some capacity. This may even be preceded by a cameo somewhere in Arrow season 8.

Considering the ongoing storyline involving Mia and her friends, it’s not that surprising that Slade could be involved. In the 2040 flash-forwards, Mia, her brother William and Connor Hawke, Diggle’s adopted son, are battling the corrupt John Diggle Jr., who’s the leader of the Deathstroke gang. A recent episode established that he was trained by Grant Wilson, Slade’s son, too. So it wouldn’t be too much of a leap for the original Deathstroke to feature in the show.

In any case, we know that the penultimate episode of season 8 is due to be a backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries, so we could potentially get some more hints as to what’s in store for us soon. But seeing Deathstroke back on screen would certainly be a nice treat for fans of Manu Bennett’s take on the character.