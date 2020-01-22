Game Of Thrones Was Supposed To End With Three Movies

HBO’s Game of Thrones ended on a lackluster and underwhelming note, but according to series creator George R.R. Martin, things could’ve concluded very differently.

Last spring, the majority of the fanbase were left unsatisfied with the resolution to many plot threads and character developments in the final season of HBO’s universally acclaimed television show. As a matter of fact, this wave of negative backlash was so immeasurable and fan disappointment so overwhelming that people kickstarted a petition to have the network remake the entire final season, hopefully this time without leaving coffee cups on the set during filming. Obviously, though, HBO didn’t heed these requests, but the middling finale has still remained a topic of debate and controversy to this day.

One compelling argument notes that the show could’ve dedicated more time to develop several plot elements, namely the Mad Queen twist and the Night King’s premature demise. Who knows how differently things would’ve turned out had David Benioff and D.B. Weiss decided to end the story with two full seasons, as opposed to the shortened ones we got?

I guess we’ll never know, but according to a recent interview with George Martin, the showrunners originally had something different in mind:

“At this point in time it wouldn’t be for me to decide, because HBO controls the film rights for Game Of Thrones. Apart from that, we had actually considered this option: David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the two creators behind the series, actually wanted to end the saga after the seventh season with three big movies. Game Of Thrones was to end in the cinema. Four or five years ago it was seriously discussed.”

Game of Thrones on the big screen, especially as a trilogy of movies, sure makes one wonder. But according to Martin, the producers had to leave this idea as the network was adamant that they’re not “in the cinema business.”

As for what you could expect from Martin in the near future, he had this to say about his plans:

“I still try to finish first the next book Winds Of Winter and then the follow-up novel A Dream Of Spring. These are the things I concentrate on. After that we will see.”

Of course, the author has said as much many times before, but when will we really get to read his unadulterated vision for the story of Game of Thrones? While we don’t have an answer for that just yet, we do know that what we got in the show left much to be desired.