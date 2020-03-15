Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy Live-Action Series Reportedly Coming To HBO Max

DC Universe has found success with its R-rated Harley Quinn animated series, and it seems that Warner Bros. is hoping to repeat that success by producing a live-action show for the Clown Princess of Crime that would pair her up with her best pal/sometimes girlfriend Poison Ivy.

We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern show is in the works and that a She-Hulk series is coming to Disney Plus, both of which we now know to be true – that the studio is developing a Harley and Ivy show for HBO Max. We’ve heard that this would be part of the DCEU and so the intention is to get Margot Robbie back to portray the Joker’s ex. Who’ll play Ivy is up in the air, but the actress chosen will likely be a person of color, from what we understand.

As well as the popularity of the cartoon, WB making a Harley/Ivy series is a smart move for a couple of other reasons. First of all, Marvel expanding the MCU onto the small screen via Disney Plus is clearly going to be a big deal, so it’s no surprise Warner is looking into spreading the DCEU onto TV as well. What’s more, Birds of Prey failing to do big numbers at the box office makes a sequel unlikely, and we also know that the studio wants to reduce Harley’s presence in the franchise a bit moving forward, so maybe a small-screen spinoff is the best way to continue her story.

WGTC has also been informed of a third iconic character from the Bat-mythos who would be involved with this project, too. Sources say Jervis Tetch AKA Mad Hatter would be part of the show. That’s all we know about his role in proceedings for now, though, so it’s anyone’s guess as to how he would fit in. That being said, you could speculate that he’d serve as the main antagonist of the series, with Harley and Ivy having to play hero and defeat him, like she and the Birds did with Black Mask in BoP.

In any case, this Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy show appears to only be in early development, meaning there’s a long way to go before it’s in front of our eyeballs. As of right now, though, we’re hearing that WB is moving forward with the project, so be sure to stay tuned for further updates.