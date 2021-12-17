Hawkeye’s fifth episode aired mere days ago, and the final scene delivered a hazy view of a returning fan-favorite character, which sent fans into overdrive. Speculation has already begun as to how the returning character, known as Uncle, will fit into the series and the aftermath of the promised tense finale.

News of Daredevil returning to the MCU and 2023’s Echo confirmed the future of Maya’s Uncle. However, it didn’t stop fans from going online after the last episode and joining in the conversation about who else could have shown up in the blurry text message. So as fans eagerly await the finale, they have instead begun offering alternative options as to who else it could have alongside Kate’s mom; and this wild card character is perhaps the funniest take on the text message leak from Yelena.

Mephisto has been the most talked-about character who has yet to make an MCU debut. Ever since WandaVision, there were rumblings that the character would appear, but now, as the year draws to a close, fans are still waiting. Nonetheless, seeing Mephisto showered with love in the fan exchange was a great reminder of all the characters that are still yet to appear, so we had to gather some of the best comments.

While Mephisto has been at the center of attention for quite some time, it can be believed, with the way the MCU is going with their multiverse, that the Lord of Hatred may make an appearance sooner rather than later.

Hawkeye’s finale will be the longest and the tensest for the archer as he finally faces off with the Tracksuit Mafia, Yelena, and Maya’s Uncle.

The Hawkeye finale airs 22 Dec on Disney Plus.