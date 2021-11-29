‘Hawkeye’ fans still can’t stop talking about the Tracksuit Mafia

It’s been almost a week since the first two episodes of Hawkeye premiered on Disney Plus, and while Marvel Cinematic Universe stablemate Spider-Man: No Way Home has stolen some of the spotlight, fans are still obsessing over the beginning of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s adventure.

As has been the case with every Disney Plus series so far, dozens of fan theories are already circulating on the internet, most of which revolve around Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in some fashion, while a large section of supporters are already growing impatient that they haven’t seen Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova yet.

However, one of the most unexpectedly popular aspects of Hawkeye so far has been the Tracksuit Mafia, the bumbling crime syndicate that have previous with Clint under his Ronin guise. As you can see from the reactions below, fans still can’t stop talking about the leisurewear enthusiasts.

finally got around to watching the first 2 episodes of Hawkeye and i really enjoyed them, it’s hilarious, the Tracksuit mafia are so funny i just kept laughing at them, and Hailee Steinfeld is fantastic as Kate Bishop



bro, they nailed the Tracksuit Mafia, bro pic.twitter.com/3fA0StQUNT — jnry smells like thin spirit (@not_juansicat) November 24, 2021

the tracksuit mafia were so damn funny i need more of them NOW #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/ClYXInxU8H — airee ᱬ (@IizzieoIzen) November 24, 2021

This should be impossible to mess up, but I’m glad the show commits to the pure absurdity of the tracksuit mafia. They absolutely nailed it! #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/ch09V5B1yh — Jon 🌙 (@blvze97) November 24, 2021

I’m sorry but the flag smashers were annoying long live the tracksuit mafia Bro 💪🏻💪🏻 #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/3ULdV5iHyx — مشاعل🎥🎬 (@mashael_f94) November 24, 2021

when i say i screamed when clint called the guys the tracksuit mafia and the guy who was over doing window stuff looked at me funny — toast ➳ #hawkeye (@lemonboydeke) November 24, 2021

Of course, in the comic books the Tracksuit Mafia have certain ties to other figures from the Marvel underworld, and the final moments made it look as though they report to Alaqua Cox’s Echo, who herself has strong links on the printed page to a certain kingpin of crime. It’s all very interesting, and Wednesday can’t come soon enough so we can get our next fix of Hawkeye.