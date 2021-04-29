Hawkeye Set Photo Reveals Jeremy Renner’s New MCU Costume

As Hawkeye wraps up production in Atlanta, Georgia, after initially shooting in New York City, a new set photo is circulating online which showcases Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton in a fresh costume.

The upcoming Disney Plus series will feature the avenging archer training up his protégé Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). That’s a premise fans will be familiar with from the beloved Hawkeye comic book run from Matt Fraction and David Aja. It’s already proven to be a visual influence on the show in its logo, and this new superhero suit, with the purple arrow head shape on its front, is another thing pulled straight from the comics.

🚨 Nova foto dos bastidores de "Hawkeye" mostra o figurino da Echo e Gavião Arqueiro pic.twitter.com/B1LGoSYKoQ — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) April 29, 2021

Previous set pics have revealed that Steinfeld will sport a pretty comic-accurate look as Kate as well. There’s a lot of hype surrounding the young heroine’s MCU debut, as she could become a major player in the next generation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The Conjuring‘s Vera Farmiga is also in the cast as Kate’s mother, Eleanor, while Clint will be getting a parental figure, too, as Tony Dalton is playing his old mentor Jack Duquesne/Swordsman.

While the MCU has sidestepped Clint’s own hearing issues so far, Hawkeye will be notable for featuring the franchise’s first deaf hero in the form of Maya Lopez/Echo, portrayed by Alaqua Cox. You can catch a glimpse at the actress in costume as her character alongside Renner in the photo above. She’s another one we’d expect to see again after this series, too, specifically in her own spinoff. The villain of the piece, meanwhile, looks to be Kazi AKA Clown, played by Fra Fee.

Filming on Hawkeye is believed to have concluded this past week ahead of its debut at some point later this same year. Before it gets here, though, we’ve first got Loki to enjoy, which kicks off on Disney Plus on June 11th. Also arriving in 2021 are What If…? and Ms. Marvel.