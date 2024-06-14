Image via Peacock
‘He had NO CHAT. NO BANTER’: ‘Love Island: USA’ fans react to Coye Simmons’ exit, and we can’t help but chuckle

It looks like fans aren't as fond of Coye as they were before...
Melanie Rooten
Jun 14, 2024

Love Island: USA spiced things up yesterday, June 13, with the first re-coupling ceremony of season 6, leaving one man packing his bags and hopping on a one-way flight back to the United States.

While our money was initially on Kendall Washington, we were shocked to see one of the strongest couples of the season — JaNa Craig and Coye Simmons — split up, with the latter getting dumped from Love Island: USA once and for all.

While JaNa and Coye were seemingly going strong, things took a turn for the worse in episode 3 when JaNa began noticing an extreme lack of effort from her significant other. Later in the episode, she finds herself disappointed by Coye for another reason, making a series of upsetting comments regarding some more personal matters of hers, including her body count. Simultaneously growing closer and closer to Connor Newsum amid the drama in her current couple, JaNa chose what was best for her in the long haul during the first re-coupling ceremony, which was ultimately Connor instead of Coye.

With JaNa Craig choosing Connor Newsum, the rest of the couples left on Love Island: USA are as follows:

  • Serena Page and Kordell Beckham
  • Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans
  • Hannah Smith and Kendall Washington
  • Liv Walker and Hakeem White
  • Leah Kateb and Rob Rausch

Believe it or not, fans of the franchise were actually pleased to see Coye go, as their opinions of him shifted once he started treating JaNa with disrespect. Keep scrolling for some of the spiciest reactions to his exit shared via X (formerly Twitter)…

We seriously cannot contain our excitement for what the remainder of season 6 of Love Island: USA has in store now that Coye Simmons is off our television screens. To watch the remainder of the hit competition show unfold for yourself, catch brand new episodes of Love Island: USA Thursdays through Tuesdays at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Peacock. With a stunning new villaan incredible new hostand a 10 out of 10 cast, chances are you will not regret it…

