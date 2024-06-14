‘He had NO CHAT. NO BANTER’: ‘Love Island: USA’ fans react to Coye Simmons’ exit, and we can’t help but chuckle

Love Island: USA spiced things up yesterday, June 13, with the first re-coupling ceremony of season 6, leaving one man packing his bags and hopping on a one-way flight back to the United States.

While our money was initially on Kendall Washington, we were shocked to see one of the strongest couples of the season — JaNa Craig and Coye Simmons — split up, with the latter getting dumped from Love Island: USA once and for all.

While JaNa and Coye were seemingly going strong, things took a turn for the worse in episode 3 when JaNa began noticing an extreme lack of effort from her significant other. Later in the episode, she finds herself disappointed by Coye for another reason, making a series of upsetting comments regarding some more personal matters of hers, including her body count. Simultaneously growing closer and closer to Connor Newsum amid the drama in her current couple, JaNa chose what was best for her in the long haul during the first re-coupling ceremony, which was ultimately Connor instead of Coye.

With JaNa Craig choosing Connor Newsum, the rest of the couples left on Love Island: USA are as follows:

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham

Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans

Hannah Smith and Kendall Washington

Liv Walker and Hakeem White

Leah Kateb and Rob Rausch

Believe it or not, fans of the franchise were actually pleased to see Coye go, as their opinions of him shifted once he started treating JaNa with disrespect. Keep scrolling for some of the spiciest reactions to his exit shared via X (formerly Twitter)…

Coye got dumped because he thought being tall and pretty was enough. He had NO CHAT. NO BANTER! #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/h6IGpBHYtW — cloweenies ❤️🏝️ (@cloclobeans) June 14, 2024

i know coye thought being conventionally attractive and 6’8 would carry him to the final. not round here partner! #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/KKgZ7KwOHQ — k (@THOTTIEGLOW) June 14, 2024

coye is the prime example of all looks & height but absolutely no personality.. good riddance #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/s5m45itPIl — bri 𐚁 (@fireanddesiress) June 14, 2024

I’m sorry Coye going from having THREE girls on his heart to being the first of the OGs off the island that fall has to be STUDIED #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/9LFXhPRn6p — NikkiNYC🦋. (@Nikkigambinoo) June 14, 2024

Jana saw the first red flag in coye and said bye and that’s exactly why she’s mother #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/lsC0eaa2zX — baehisn⁷🍉 (@baehisn) June 14, 2024

We seriously cannot contain our excitement for what the remainder of season 6 of Love Island: USA has in store now that Coye Simmons is off our television screens. To watch the remainder of the hit competition show unfold for yourself, catch brand new episodes of Love Island: USA Thursdays through Tuesdays at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Peacock. With a stunning new villa, an incredible new host, and a 10 out of 10 cast, chances are you will not regret it…

