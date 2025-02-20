‘Heartstopper’ season 4 might not be greenlit, but its creator is “working really hard to make it happen”

Heartstopper‘s future remains in limbo following the non-renewal after season three, but creator Alice Oseman has offered a promising update. In case you weren’t aware, it’s now been over four months since the third installment of the young adult series hit Netflix, but the streamer has not yet given the greenlight for an additional season.

It’s enough to induce the same gay panic that is scribbled on the background of Charlie’s (Joe Locke) phone, but Oseman — who also authored the graphic novels upon which Heartstopper is based — isn’t done fighting for the show’s future.

While speaking at the recent Waterstones Children’s Book Festival in England, Oseman remained hopeful about Heartstopper’s fourth season despite the lack of greenlight. “I’m working very hard behind the scenes to get us a renewal for Heartstopper,” Oseman said. “It is still ongoing and we don’t have a final answer yet.” Using all her might, Oseman also assured fans of the beloved show that it’s not just herself who is campaigning for a fourth installment.

“There are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen,” the author said, adding that those involved are “feeling optimistic” and “hopeful.” Oseman concluded her thoughts by offering fans the tastiest of breadcrumbs, saying she may be able to share news of fourth season “sometime soon” and urging us to keep our “fingers crossed.” For context, Heartstopper was renewed for two additional installments following its massively successful debut season in 2022.

That double renewal has since been fulfilled with seasons two and three, and while Netflix has kept quiet on the possibility of more episodes, Oseman has spoken in the past about what’s involved in securing another season. “There are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything,” the graphic novelist told Tudum. “We’re doing our best, and will let fans know as soon as we can.” If it ever does arrive, Oseman has confirmed that season four of Heartstopper will be its last.

“I really really just want to tell the end of the story on TV and bring all of those characters, their stories, to a close,” she told the I’ve Never Said This Before podcast in October, confirming that season four would “for sure” be Heartstopper’s final outing. Whatever the case, fans can rest assured that the Heartstopper universe will continue to unfurl, even if it’s not necessarily on screens. Oseman is currently working on the sixth and final book in the original graphic novel series, which she said she wants completed and published before Heartstopper season four.

“I’m only 50 pages in, but I know what’s going to happen, what all the dialogue is going to be, and now I’m just sitting down and drawing it, which is my favourite bit,” Oseman told The Guardian last year. “I’m really excited about what’s going to happen towards the end of the story, but it’s also very bittersweet. I also feel it’s absolutely the right time for it to end. It’s very sad, but it’s time.” Here’s hoping Oseman’s unbreakable optimism will translate to another season of Heartstopper because I, for one, am not yet ready to say goodbye to Charlie, Nick, Ben and the rest of the gang.

