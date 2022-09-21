Hell freezes over as a smattering of ‘Iron Fist’ supporters rush to the show’s defense

Thanks to the rights to the entire Defenders roster lapsing back to Marvel Studios, we finally live in a world where the former Netflix residents are now free and clear to appear in Kevin Feige’s cinematic universe, with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin leading the charge. Most fans would love to see every major hero reappear in the MCU, with the notable exception of Finn Jones’ Iron Fist.

Comfortably the weakest of the entire episodic lineup by a country mile, the show was poorly-paced, inconsistent from both a narrative and performative point of view, while the action sequences were often shrouded in darkness to obscure the fact that Jones allegedly wasn’t quite up to scratch when it came to the hand-to-hand combat.

The majority of folks would love to see Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing return, but Jones? Not so much. Or at least, that’s what we thought, until the Iron Fist appreciation society made an unexpected appearance online to throw their weight behind the sentiment claiming the series wasn’t all that bad.

Let’s be clear: HE wasn’t the reason why Iron Fist Season 1 did as bad as it did. The fault belongs to Ike Perlmutter and Scott Buck for doing things on the cheap side and half-assing Finn’s training and the script. Luke Cage and Season 2 of Iron Fist handled him WAY better. pic.twitter.com/FwSu4x8OLM — Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) September 20, 2022

Since the topic of Luke Cage and Iron Fist is being brought up, here’s my take: I loved Mike and Finn’s performances. I don’t care if they’re considered the “weakest” of the MCU Netflix characters. @MarvelStudios SHOULD keep them as Luke and Danny. pic.twitter.com/X5pvUH73r1 — Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) September 20, 2022

just a reminder that marvel’s best trio aka Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist need to come back pic.twitter.com/uI0DwPy0os — ✦ c ⧗ ceo of marvel tv✦ watching legion (@finnreyswift) September 21, 2022

Genuinely don't understand how people can say Finn Jones wasn't a good Danny Rand/Iron Fist when his Luke Cage s2 appearance proved he's fitting in the role. pic.twitter.com/gNLlS6kBLs — Alexander(Hi5) (@hifive326) September 20, 2022

Mike Colter is genuinely one of the greatest comic book castings of all time and Finn Jones was by no means the issue with Iron Fist. Ridiculous take. https://t.co/0DIMT2SPGk — Nathan (@nathanj9869) September 20, 2022

The people behind Luke Cage redeeming Finn Jones and Iron Fist in ONE EPISODE: https://t.co/7sJM6lw37l pic.twitter.com/WuLhP9eLHF — Lewis Jones (@LewisJo58265023) September 20, 2022

Alright watching this episode of Luke Cage with the crossover of Iron Fist was great and who they had great chemistry as well in the comics.

Watching this made me realize how overly long were the Netflix Marvel shows compared to Disney+ Marvel shows which were shorter. pic.twitter.com/DydR9awjYD — BlackSuperiorSpidey Born Again (@ArkhamBatSpidey) September 21, 2022

Regardless of whether you think Iron Fist is underrated or not, you’d be hard-pressed to put forth a convincing argument to suggest that it isn’t the weakest of the Defenders Saga. A rebooted version of Danny Rand is inevitable given the MCU’s unstoppable expansion, but the good news is that the consensus paints the picture of a bar being set so low that it shouldn’t be all that difficult to exceed when it does eventually happen.