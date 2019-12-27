Henry Cavill Only Took Home One Big Thing From The Witcher Set

Netflix’s The Witcher has proven to be a smashing success for the streaming platform. The fantasy series, which stars Superman actor Henry Cavill in the title role as Witcher Geralt of Rivia, has been inundated with adoration from critics and fans alike, with particular praise going not just to Cavill’s performance, but that of Anya Chalotra, who plays the powerful sorceress and Geralt’s love interest, Yennefer of Vengerberg.

With a second season already greenlit (don’t worry, Superman fanatics, Cavill says his new role won’t interfere with his portrayal of the Kryptonian) and a third outing said to be on the way as well, Netflix is clearly keen to bring followers more adventures set in the Continent, though sadly, not until 2021 will Geralt and Ciri’s intertwined story continue. That being the case, Cavill has decided to find a new home for his outfit in the interim between filming, as revealed in a recent interview with NME.

When asked by the interviewer if he took any props or costumes home with him once production wrapped, Cavill replied simply with “I took it all home.” As for whether the actor sees fit to don his now-famous look while around the house, Cavill says such an act isn’t exactly practical. “It’s not so easy to put on,” he says, adding “and it took two hours of hair and makeup every day, so that’s just sitting at home looking cool.”

A charming anecdote, no doubt, and one that will assuredly make Cavill all the more endearing to fans of the source material. Speaking of which, author Andrzej Sapkowski recently stamped his own seal of approval on Cavill’s depiction of Geralt, likening his memorable performance to that of Viggo Mortensen’s Aragorn. See here for the full story.

The Witcher‘s eight-episode first season is available now on Netflix.