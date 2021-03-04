Henry Cavill Reportedly Trying To Negotiate Better Deal For The Witcher After Superman News

There’s no magic formula for creating a successful TV show, and as a result, the stars of the projects in question start off with standard salaries for the first season, covering all the bases in the event that it winds up tanking in the ratings and getting canceled. However, if the series ends up running for years and consistently draws in a huge audience, the actors and actresses who play the main roles find themselves rolling in cash.

Take Friends, for example. When the sitcom first hit the airwaves, the six relative unknowns were paid $22,500 an episode. Fast forward a decade, and the all-conquering comedy was in the position to fork out a million dollars apiece to ensure that Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc signed on for the final three seasons.

As the most popular show on the planet when it debuted, one that went on to become Netflix’s most successful original series ever, you can guarantee that Henry Cavill will have received a significant increase on the $400,000 he was awarded for each of the first eight episodes of The Witcher. However, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that the actor is trying to negotiate an even better deal for season 3, following the news that Superman is being rebooted without his involvement.

Admittedly, it’s unclear how the two are connected and Richtman doesn’t say. But if anything, Cavill’s bargaining power has only weakened. After all, Netflix no longer have to worry about scheduling conflicts due to the leading man being asked to return to the DCEU in a significant capacity, and Geralt of Rivia is the 37 year-old’s most prominent role now that the Man of Steel will be played by another actor.

Not only that, but Cavill will presumably be earning at least half a million dollars per episode for The Witcher season 2, which would already make him one of the highest-paid TV stars on Netflix, and it would be bizarre for him to demand more money because Warner Bros. don’t have faith in him to lead a Superman franchise.