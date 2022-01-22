Four episodes in, I think everyone would agree that The Book of Boba Fett hasn’t managed to become the absolute behemoth of a hype machine that The Mandalorian did with its first run, way back in November 2019.

That’s not to say Boba Fett’s solo outing is universally hated. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s new series is actually doing quite well in its own right, premiering to a larger audience than Hawkeye.

Still, fans of the galaxy far, far away can’t help but notice The Book of Boba Fett doesn’t deliver much in the way of plot development, largely consisting of flashback sequences that depict what viewers already know. This can certainly change with the last three episodes, especially now that the show has teased the return of Mandalorian‘s Din Djarin.

For now, check out these glorious concept sketches for “Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm,” from Disney/Lucasfilm which show off the harsh but beautiful world of Tatooine and the titular bounty hunter in a number of action sequences.

'The Book Of Boba Fett' Chapter 4 Concept Art Gallery 1 of 12

Click to skip





















Click to zoom

The Book of Boba Fett will continue next week with the as-of-yet untitled Chapter 5, and something tells us that there’ll be more than a few surprises and cameo appearances awaiting Star Wars fans as the show inches towards its finale.