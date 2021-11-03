Here’s Every Launch Title Currently Available On Netflix’s Gaming App

Netflix is officially breaking into the gaming market — but don’t expect to be able to play the games on your TV just yet.

Beginning Tuesday, the streaming giant launched its first collection of games for its Android mobile app for users worldwide. That means all the games are of the mobile variety at the time being. Below is a complete list of the five games available now.

Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP)

Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP)

Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop)

Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games)

Teeter Up (Frosty Pop)

The rollout began on Nov. 2 with the streaming platform’s games being available for download from the Google Play app store for Android mobile and tablet devices across the world. Beginning Nov. 3, the mobile games will also roll out on the Netflix app proper for Android, rather than being relegated solely to standalone apps.

Back in July, Netflix officially announced its plans to enter the video game market, something of a natural evolution considering the interactive content it already released with titles like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Rather than representing a new, distinct revenue stream for the platform, the games will be included with the overall subscription, with no additional fees, ads, or in-app purchases.

Only the two Stranger Things games actually directly tie in with an existing show on the streaming platform, however. In Stranger Things 3: The Game, users are invited to play through families events from the series while also “uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions, and secrets!” according to the description. With Stranger Things: 1984, the game takes on more of a stylized, retro action-adventure similar to ’80s arcade games, involving solving puzzles and collecting Eggos and gnomes along the way.

Have you played any of Netflix‘s new batch of games? Leave your impressions in the comments below.