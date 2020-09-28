Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been dying to see Keanu Reeves join the franchise for years, a sentiment shared by studio boss Kevin Feige, who’s admitted that he speaks to the beloved star about a role in almost every movie they make. The most recent speculation has linked the 56 year-old with Ghost Rider, news that quickly gained support online, but he’s still set to be pretty busy over the next couple of years having just resumed shooting on The Matrix 4 before immediately moving onto John Wick: Chapter 4.

There aren’t many names that have the opportunity to pick and choose whatever character they want in the world’s biggest and most popular franchise, but as a genuine box office draw and one of cinema’s all-time great action heroes, Reeves has earned the right to do whatever he pleases. Of course, the Speed star has also been linked with the title role in upcoming Disney Plus series Moon Knight, and some new fan art from SPDRMNKYXXIII imagines how he would look as Marc Spector, which you can check out below.

Here's How Keanu Reeves Could Look As The MCU's Moon Knight 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Moon Knight has been a firm favorite among comic book fans ever since he first debuted in 1975, and a whole host of actors have already been rumored for the part. The show is scheduled to debut on the Mouse House’s streaming service in 2022, and with She-Hulk recently casting Tatiana Maslany, Marvel’s search will surely be narrowing down as the roster of MCU exclusives move forward through development.

At this point, it seems inevitable that Keanu Reeves will eventually join the franchise at some stage, but DC are also said to be chasing him for the long-awaited Constantine sequel, meaning that Feige could have to pull out all of the stops before their great rivals steal a march.