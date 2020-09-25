Keanu Reeves Reportedly Being Eyed For Moon Knight Now

Moon Knight has the potential to be something pretty special. The upcoming Disney Plus show will focus on one of the more obscure and interesting Marvel characters, one who’s often said to be the company’s equivalent of Batman. Then again, while Moon Knight is pretty grounded hero, there are also a number of supernatural aspects of his story, which make him stand out and give him a unique edge.

To date, there seemingly hasn’t been a whole lot of movement on the aforementioned series, but it certainly appears as if things are about to pick up steam as the casting process is now underway. Or at least, that’s according to The Illuminerdi, who’ve shared today that none other than Keanu Reeves is being eyed for the title role in the show.

Of course, we’d advise taking this with a grain of salt as though the John Wick star has been linked to the role in the past, more recent reports have pointed to Marvel eyeing younger actors for the part. Not to mention that our own sources have told us that while Reeves is indeed talking to the studio, the top choice for who he could play is still Ghost Rider.

Either way, it definitely looks like the actor is on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and soon. But as far as Moon Knight goes, given that we’re still a ways away from it even heading in front of cameras, the studio still has plenty of time to cast someone in the role. Be it Reeves or another actor entirely.

