Here’s the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ cast and release date on Disney Plus

After some silence and nary a trailer in sight, we have finally gotten our first look at The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With James Gunn at the helm, both writing and directing, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is the second installment of the “A Marvel Studios Special Presentation” format, with the first being Werewolf by Night, which also served as Marvel‘s Halloween special.

With The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special taking place during Christmas, it seems like these specials might be themed. This is also the second Guardians of the Galaxy project for 2022, with a series of shorts revolving around Groot, called I Am Groot, being released earlier this year on Disney Plus. So when exactly will the new special be released and who will be in the main cast?

Who will be in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and when will it be released?

Photo via Marvel Studios

We were always told that the film would be released this year, even though we did not have a concrete release date until this trailer was released. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be released on Disney Plus right at the start of the Holiday season on Nov. 25, 2022.

Now that we know the release date let’s talk about the story and who exactly is going to be in the film. The special will follow members of the Guardians of the Galaxy as they try to cheer up Peter Quill aka Star-Lord after Gamora left during the events of Avengers: Endgame. The following cast and characters will be in the film:

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord

Dave Bautista as Drax

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon

Vin Diesel as Groot

In addition to these characters, the film will also star two newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first is Maria Bakalova, the actress who recently starred in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. She will be playing Cosmo the Spacedog, who will also be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. Though this will be her first voiced appearance, Cosmo also appeared as a part of the Collector’s collection in the original Guardians of the Galaxy.

The second newcomer is the most surprising addition to the cast, as Kevin Bacon is joining the MCU. Of course, Kevin Bacon has been mentioned by Peter Quill several times throughout the MCU, as Footloose is one of his favorite movies. Kevin Bacon will be playing himself, as Mantis and Drax come to the conclusion that the best gift Peter could ever receive was his idol himself. It looks like we are going to be in for a fun time when The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special rides onto Disney Plus on Nov. 25, 2022.