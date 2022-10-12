Here’s who Jeffrey Dean Morgan could be set to play in ‘The Boys’ season four.

As the wait and impatience continue for the fourth season of the Amazon hit series The Boys, a major casting announcement has been made regarding the on-screen appearance of a well-known face. Yes, it is true that Jeffrey Dean Morgan, known for playing John Winchester on Supernatural and the villainous Negan on The Walking Dead might be filling in the boots of a highly significant character who would be driving the central drama of the season.

The viewers were already acquainted with Jensen Ackles playing Soldier Boy, the undefeatable antagonist of season three who was rejuvenated from comatose by the show’s titular characters to get rid of the menacing antagonist, Homelander (Antony Starr). Playing the role of a powerful and vengeful supe hell-bent on exacting revenge on his former teammates for betrayal, he was the marked sensation and an imposing figure of the season integral to the plot development.

If Morgan is represented in the same vein, then it is possible that he might be cast as one of the comic book-inspired characters that are most likely to appear in the next season. Showrunner Eric Kripke has maintained silence on the details of the role.

Speaking about Morgan’s participation in the show to E! News, Kripke said,

“Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a superfan of the show, so he and I are talking. We’re trying to figure out something for season four. Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are chatting and e-mailing and seeing it we can make it work with his busy schedule. So, stay tuned on that.”

However, his entry into the cultural landscape of The Boys has already been made public. An exchange of tweets is a testimony to that.

Despite this, his collaboration with Kripke has failed to mention anything about which character he will play in the show. However, there are a few possibilities that have been mentioned.

Tek Knight

Image via Dynamite Entertainment

Inspired by Iron Man and Batman, Tek Knight’s entrance into the cultural landscape of The Boys could be an interesting addition to the show. He possesses a unique characteristic over other supes as his power exclusively rests on the use of a technologically advanced suit and not Compound V.

The series has hinted at the possible appearance of Tek Knight, and if that happens it would be interesting to see how this DC and Marvel-inspired supe would fare alongside his other brutal supe counterparts. Of course, Morgan could be quite a perfect fit for the role partly due to his association with the world of DC when he played the father of Bruce Wayne in Batman vs. Superman.

Kessler

Image via Dynamite Entertainment

Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) inherent hatred towards the supes and his resultant mission in eliminating the supes from the face of humanity has been integral to the series’ plotline. Be it his arch nemesis Homelander (Antony Starr), Stormfront, or Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Butcher’s relationships with some of the most formidable supes have been shaped by his resilience in devising innovative ways to completely wipe them out.

Saying this, Kessler could be a fascinating addition to the show. In the comics, Kessler is known for his hostile relationship with Billy Butcher as the latter referred to him as the ‘monkey’ after he was attacked by two monkeys in the past. He then goes on to bully him for getting more information about Congress. With the rising hopes to see Morgan as one of the indestructible supes, his casting as Kessler would be quite hilarious.

John Goldolkin

Image via Dynamite Entertainment

One of the series’ many achievements has been a successful representation of unadulterated brutality that comes with enormous power. Be it the inherent racism propelling Stormfront to preserve racial purity, Soldier Boy’s mission to mercilessly kill his opponents, or the surprising revelation of Congresswoman Victoria Neuman as the head-popper, The Boys has not shied away from displaying the most unimaginable and stomach-churning violence on screen.

The comic-inspired series has yet another depraved villain that the fans can’t wait to loathe. This is no other than the pedophile and child abuser John Goldolkin who created his own string of supe teenagers called G-Men.

Goldolkin is a child molester and rapist who kidnaps supe children from their homes and subjects them to sexual and physical torture. He would be an interesting addition to the depraved world of The Boys and Morgan starring in this role would be the perfect choice given his past roles as the bad guy.

A new character

Image via Amazon Studios; Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

As the anticipation of Morgan’s possible casing has led to numerous speculations, there’s a probability that he would appear as an entirely new character. After all, the series hasn’t shied away from introducing new characters with intriguing storylines and effective contributions to the major plotlines.

In the past, viewers have been introduced to Madeline Stillwell, Vought CEO Ashley Barrett, Homelander’s son Ryan and Translucent who have been integral to the progress of the plotlines. Morgan casting a fresh character with no connection to the comics could provide the viewers a reason to root for a new character.