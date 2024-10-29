‘Honey, wake up’: A new ‘Golden’ couple is brewing and Bachelor Nation is quietly jumping for joy

Jordan Heller might have failed to receive a rose from leading lady Joan Vassos on The Golden Bachelorette on Wednesday (Oct. 23), but it looks like he is not entirely out of luck in the love department. Believe it or not, the Chicago cutie has a brand new boo on his radar, and you may recognize her from another show we know and love: The Golden Bachelor.

For those who need a bit of a refresher, after leaving the hometown dates on Wednesday, Joan felt confident in her respective relationships with Guy Gansert and Chock Chapple — certain that both men were 100 percent invested in her, eager to further their relationship together — but Jordan and Pascal Ibgui were leaving her with some serious question marks. When the rose ceremony finally arrived, the Maryland native decided she had stronger feelings for Pascal, eliminating Jordan just shy of the overnight dates.

Fortunately, another woman was waiting in the wings for Jordan: Golden Bachelor beauty Leslie Fhima.

Just in case you are unfamiliar, Leslie was the runner-up on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, falling short to Theresa Nist in the fight for Gerry Turner’s heart. Now, it looks like she is sliding in with Joan’s fourth-place finisher, attending a Los Angeles Football Club game together over the weekend. Keep scrolling for the nitty gritty details…

While wearing matching LAFC jerseys — which were personalized with their last names — Leslie shared a selfie with Jordan via her Instagram story, which he swiftly reposted to his profile as well. Naturally, this caused an uproar from Bachelor Nation, who took to Reddit to spark up some romance rumors between the pair. After all, this couple would be as cute as can be!

@torch920 shared a screenshot of Leslie’s Instagram story via Reddit, causing a conversation to ignite:

“YESSSSSSSSS 👏👏👏👏” “Yay for them!!!! I can totally see them together.” “They look cute together and like they would have fun together.” “I thought weeks ago someone should set these two up. Happy to see they met!” “They would be cute. Both young at heart, adventurous type. Close in distance. They could work…”

Believe it or not, Joan seemingly confirmed this relationship as well, with @Fabulous_Ocelot_5861 reminding the Reddit thread that “Joan said she successfully hooked one couple up from her season and the ladies from Golden Bachelor” in an interview in the past. How exciting is that?

Nevertheless, if Jordan and Leslie are really an item, then fortunately for Bachelor Nation, we will not have to worry about him becoming the next Golden Bachelor. Perhaps Mark Anderson — the father of Bachelor Nation’s Kelsey Anderson — will get his time to shine instead, but only time will tell…

In the meantime, to see Joan’s Golden Bachelorette journey come to a close, catch brand-new episodes each and every Wednesday via ABC, with next-day streaming via Hulu or Disney Plus. With the overnight dates airing tomorrow (Oct. 30), we seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything the next episode will entail.

