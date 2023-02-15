How many episodes are in ‘Poker Face’ season 1, and when do new episodes come out?

Poker Face has recently been the topic of conversation due to its popularity and the announcement that the hit Peacock show was renewed for a second season. The news comes a month before the final episode of Poker Face’s first season is scheduled to air.

Poker Face follows casino worker Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne), who has the unique ability to know when an individual is lying. While on the road, Cale encounters various people and crimes that she tries to help solve by using her gift. The dramedy also stars Benjamin Bratt and Ron Perlman. In addition to Poker Face‘s recurring cast, the series boasts an impressive handful of guest stars, including Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Rowan Blanchard, and S. Epatha Merkerson.

Since Poker Face‘s premiere on Peacock on Jan. 26, a new episode has aired on the streaming platform every Thursday. Poker Face‘s first season is scheduled to have 10 episodes, but so far, only six episodes have been released on Peacock. The remaining four are set to air on Feb.16, Feb. 23, March 2, and March 9.

Immediately following Poker Face‘s debut, the show received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Many comments ranged from fans praising Lyonne’s portrayal of Charlie and the visuals, to the star-studded guest appearances. As previously reported on We Got This Covered, Poker Face even earned a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

To watch or catch up on Poker Face, you can stream it now on Peacock.