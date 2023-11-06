BravoCon’s 2023 edition kicked off on Nov. 3, 2023, bringing together the network’s biggest stars in what can only be compared to the Marvel multiverse for reality television fans.

In between the unveiling of new trailers for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and the seeming severing of ties between Bravo and RHONY alum Ramona Singer, one series stole the spotlight across the convention’s three-day run in Las Vegas.

Despite being relatively new to the Bravo family, Below Deck Down Under has made a splash as the stories of the crew of an Australian-based superyacht continue to captivate audiences. Amid a cast of already colourful deckhands, chefs and stewardesses, its Captain Jason Chambers who steers the Below Deck Down Under ship, though his age has remained somewhat of a mystery throughout the show’s two-season run.

We know some details about his family and years-long experience in the yacht charter game, but just how old is Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck?

How old is Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck?

Chambers was around 15 years old when he was first employed on a yacht, and has quickly ascended through the ranks in the years since. In the fanfare of Down Under’s debut season in 2022, some publications reported that Chambers was 38 years old, making him the youngest yacht captain across Below Deck’s three spinoff shows.

Lee Rosbach of the mothership series is 73 years old as of 2023, and the remaining captains of Mediterranean and Sailing Yacht are in their 50s or above. Chambers’ reported age was contended by Bravo viewers, and the captain later confirmed that he was, in fact, 50 years old, still making him the youngest helmsman by a few years.

According to some outlets, Chambers has worked as the captain of Yacht Pursuit since April, 2018, steering the ship for private expeditions and cruises all throughout the Asia Pacific. Chambers has an eight-year-old daughter, Saskia, who he shares with his ex-wife.

While he is currently single, it was reported after BravoCon 2022 that Chambers made some connections with fellow Bravolebrities, and later caught the eye of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate Garcelle Beauvais at the 2023 edition of the convention. Elsewhere, he posed for photos with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

Below Deck Down Under aired its second season in 2023, and caused controversy for one episode chronicling the assault of a castmate. Luke Jones was later fired for the incident, and so too was Laura Bileskalne, who downplayed the assault. A third season of Below Deck Down Under is expected to air on Bravo sometime in 2024.