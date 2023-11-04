How old is Faith Martin on ‘The Golden Bachelor?’

Could the age gap between her and Gerry Turner prove to be a dealbreaker?

With just three women left — and with Gerry Turner telling all three women that he loves them in episode 6 — the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor is starting to heat up.

After tragically losing his wife and high school sweetheart after 43 years of marriage, Gerry embarked on his journey as the lead of The Golden Bachelor, coining the phrase, “It’s never too late to fall in love again.” How sweet is that?

As mentioned, with devastating elimination after devastating elimination, Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and Theresa Nist are the three remaining women vying for Gerry’s heart, and it looks like he has found love with all of them. Yikes!

Out of the three women left, Faith Martin exudes an extremely youthful energy in comparison to her competitors. Given the fact that Gerry Turner is 72 years of age, viewers cannot help but wonder how old she actually is.



How old is The Golden Bachelor‘s Faith Martin?

According to her official biography from ABC, “Faith is much more than meets the eye,” and we seriously could not agree more.

“Not only is she beautiful, but she’s also charismatic, adaptable, and looks for the positive in every situation. Faith has two sons and four grandkids that she loves more than anything in this world. She’s also a woman of many talents, which she continues to do professionally — like radio hosting, teaching, and singing. Faith is a fun thrill-seeker and has checked many goals off her bucket list like diving with sharks, riding a motorcycle, and getting a tattoo, but she’s still looking for someone to enjoy the thrills of life with. Faith is truly hoping that Gerry is her perfect adventure partner,” the bio continued.

While the Benton City, Washington native‘s official biography for The Golden Bachelor gives viewers a glimpse into who she is beyond our television screens, fans of The Bachelor franchise still have one burning question: how old is she?

According to some internet sleuthing, Faith was born on Aug. 10, 1962, making her 61 years old.

Shocked? Well, so were we!

We would have never been able to guess her age based on how adventurous she is. Seriously though, what grandmother do you know who rides motorcycles?

With there being an eleven-year age gap between Faith and Gerry, could this lead to trouble in paradise? With episode 6 ending on a cliffhanger, it looks like we will just have to wait and see.

Catch brand new episodes of The Golden Bachelor on Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT to see if Faith Martin ends up becoming Gerry Turner’s perfect match.